Brazil criticizes Venezuela for escalating tensions and personal attacks

SAO PAULO (AP) — Brazil’s government has broken its silence over growing tensions with neighboring Venezuela, with the Foreign Ministry saying it was surprised by “the offensive tone” adopted by Venezuelan authorities toward Brazil. In recent days, Venezuela’s government has escalated its criticism of Brazilian foreign relations officials and even President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, a long-time ally. President Nicolás Maduro’s government intensified its criticism of Brazil after a top adviser to Brazil’s president said the country had not supported Venezuela’s bid to join the BRICS bloc of developing economies at the recent summit in Russia. That decision added to ongoing tensions between the two nations over disputed results in Venezuela’s July presidential election.

