Idaho Health and Welfare warns danger of lead as EPA tightens regulations

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) — On Oct. 24, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) set stricter limits on lead paint dust in pre-1978 homes and child care facilities. Although this does not affect the operations of Idaho’s Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW), the department is spreading awareness about the dangers of lead poisoning and what steps Idahoans can take to protect themselves.

“I think it it's very important for the parents, teachers, general public to know that lead poisoning is preventable,” said Environmental Health Program Specialist Kelly Berg.

After lead abatement, lead dust is left over on floors, atop of fans, in windowsills and window troughs, and children are more likely to inhale or ingest this dust when crawling on the floor or climbing atop of other surfaces, Berg explained.

“The key to preventing children from being exposed is through education and removing children from that hazard," Berg said.

In children, lead exposure can potentially lead to brain and nervous system damage, slowed growth and development, learning and behavior problems and hearing and speech problems, the Center for Disease Control finds.

However, Berg says EPA’s new standards will help. EPA standards went from:

· 10 micrograms per square foot found on floors to five micrograms.

· 100 micrograms per square foot found on windowsills to 40 micrograms.

· 400 micrograms per square foot found on window troughs to 100 micrograms.

Idaho’s DHW explains general information about lead exposure on their website and has a link to Idaho’s Medicaid Lead Program, which explains that all “Medicaid eligible children can be tested for lead at 12 and 24 months, or between 24 months and 21 years of age if they have not been previously tested.”

The EPA also finds that lower income communities are more susceptible to lead exposure because “deteriorated lead-based paint is more likely to be found” in these communities.

Berg said there are federal grants and other agencies that can help cover the costs of addressing health hazards such as lead based paint. She said the DHW is working with state partners to apply for these grants and support lower income communities. Idahoans concerned about lead in their homes or communities can reach out to the DHW on their website or by calling their hotline at 877-456-1233.