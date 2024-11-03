Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui wins the women’s race at the New York City Marathon

NEW YORK (AP) — Kenya’s Sheila Chepkirui won the women’s race at the New York City Marathon by pulling away from defending champion Hellen Obiri in the final mile. It was Chepkirui’s first time running the New York race after starting to run marathons in 2022. She finished the race in 2 hours, 24 minutes, 35 seconds. Obiri finished nearly 15 seconds behind. Obiri was looking to be the first repeat champion since Mary Keitany of Kenya won three in a row from 2014-16. Vivian Cheruiyot of Kenya finished in third, giving the African nation the top three spots.

