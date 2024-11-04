Illinois Democrats look to defend congressional seats across the state

CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Democrats in congressional races hope to fend off challenges from Republicans fighting to keep control of the U.S. House. Among the most competitive are races for two first-term representatives in northern Illinois. Congressman Eric Sorensen is facing Republican Joe McGraw, while Rep. Nikki Budzinski faces a challenge from first-time Republican candidate Joshua Loyd. To boost turnout, Democrats have put three non-binding advisory questions on the ballot. They cover topics including property tax relief, insurance coverage of in vitro fertilization and election worker interference.

