Jury sees video of subway chokehold that led to veteran Daniel Penny’s manslaughter trial

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors have seen video of Daniel Penny gripping a man around the neck on a subway train as another passenger beseeched the Marine veteran to let go. The video, shot by a high school student, was shown in court Monday at the manslaughter trial surrounding Jordan Neely’s 2023 death. A freelance journalist’s video of the hold was widely seen in the days afterward. But it’s unclear whether the student’s video has been publicly viewed before. It shows Penny on the subway floor, gripping Neely’s head in the crook of his left arm, with his right hand atop Neely’s head. An unseen bystander says Neely is dying and says, “Let him go!” The student also called 911. Penny has pleaded not guilty. He claims self-defense.

