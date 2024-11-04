Need a coat? Take a coat – Wall of Warmth returns

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Wall of Warmth is back for 2024, and this year's project is kicking off one week earlier to make sure no one is left out in the cold.

Valorie Blanchard, a local realtor, started the Wall of Warmth in 2017. It began with one small wall and a big idea: to give back to the community.

In the years since, that single wall has spread to ten walls in eight communities including Pocatello, Blackfoot, Shelley, Idaho Falls, Rigby, Rexburg, St. Anthony, and Driggs.

With the help of the Hall Foundation, JustServe, and several local businesses, Blanchard says this year their goal is bigger than ever: "to collect 9,000+ coats for those in need."

From now until November 13, the community is invited to donate clean, gently used coats and winter gear at any local Good 2 Go Store or one of 64 other drop-off boxes located throughout East Idaho.

For more information or drop-off locations, click HERE.