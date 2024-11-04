You may have blocked someone on X but now they can see your public posts anyway

Elon Musk’s X has been modified so that accounts you’ve blocked on the social media platform can still see your public posts. X updated its Help Center page over the weekend to explain how blocking now works on the site. While you can still block accounts, those accounts will now be able to see your posts unless you have made your account private. They won’t be able to reply to them or repost them. Blocked accounts also won’t be able to follow you and you won’t be able to follow them, as has been the case before the policy change.

