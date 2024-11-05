Skip to Content
AP Race Call: Democrat Shomari Figures elected to US House in Alabama’s 2nd Congressional District

By
Published 10:19 PM

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Shomari Figures won election to a U.S. House seat representing Alabama on Thursday. Republican Rep. Barry Moore, who currently represents the district, is running in the neighboring 1st District after a federal court ordered Alabama to draw a new congressional district that ensured Black residents’ voting power. That decision also brought more voters who previously supported Democrat Joe Biden into the 2nd District, making it a top target for his party. Figures, a native of Mobile, previously worked for the Obama administration.

Associated Press

