Ruby slippers from 'The Wizard of Oz' are for sale nearly 2 decades after they were stolen

DALLAS (AP) — A pair of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in “The Wizard of Oz” are on the auction block nearly two decades after a thief stole the iconic shoes, convinced they were adorned with real jewels.  Heritage Auctions in Dallas announced in a news release Monday that online bidding has started and will continue through Dec. 7. The iconic shoes were on loan to the Judy Garland Museum in Grand Rapids, Minnesota, when they were stolen in 2005. Their whereabouts remained a mystery until the FBI recovered them in 2018. The museum is among those vying for them.

Associated Press

