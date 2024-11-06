Four years make a big difference for Donald Trump — and for Fox News

On election night 2020, Fox News sparked an internal crisis with a bold call that Joe Biden would beat Donald Trump in the crucial state of Arizona, putting the Democrat on the path to victory. This year illustrated how things have changed. Fox on Wednesday was ahead of the broadcast networks, along with CNN and MSNBC, in calling the election for Donald Trump. This time it was a call that many of its conservative viewers liked. While an obvious political comeback for Trump, election night illustrated how Fox has come back from some of its darkest days as a network.

