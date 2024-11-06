Republicans take over more seats in Bannock County elections

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI)– The Republican Party saw some big wins in Bannock County Tuesday night.

The Republican will take over seats held by Democrat incumbants for Idaho 29B, County Commissioner and prosecuting attorney.

Election results show Dustin Manwaring (R) beat Mary Shea (D) for Idaho House District 29A, and Tanya Burgoyne (R) beat Nate Roberts (D) for District 29B. For Bannock County District 3 Commissioner, Ken Bullock (R) won the night over Tamara Code (D), and Ian Johnson (R) beat Jennifer Call (D) for the Bannock County Prosecutor's job, replacing the democrat incumbant Steven Herzog.

That leaves Sen. James Rutchi and Bannock County Treasurer Jennifer Clark as the only Democrats holding an elected office in the county.

Craig Yadon, chair of the Bannock County Republican Party, called Burgoyne's win of the 29B Representative spot a high for the party this election cycle–he also said that the involvement of the community made the wins possible.

"We had people just came out of the woodwork asking for signs, people we didn't know that weren't necessarily on our list," said Yadon. "We felt good early on just seeing this groundswell of common folks coming in and asking for signs, and we were happy to help them out."

Yadon and his team spent months before the elections organizing events and reaching out to voters with registration and election day reminders.

He said that the wins for the party across the county and nationally made the effort worthwhile.

"We were pretty surgical," said Yadon. "We called the people that needed to be called that had voted before, we kept track of who voted early... it was very focused and you could see that the effort really paid off."