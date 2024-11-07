Arizona high court won’t review Kari Lake’s appeal over 2022 governor’s race defeat

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to hear Republican Kari Lake’s latest appeal over her defeat in the 2022 governor’s race. The decision marked yet another loss in her attempt to overturn the race’s outcome. The court made its refusal to take up the former TV anchor’s appeal public on Thursday without explaining its decision. Lake is now locked in a U.S. Senate race against Democrat Ruben Gallego. She lost the 2022 governor’s race to Democrat Katie Hobbs by over 17,000 votes. Lake is among the most vocal of Republican candidates promoting lies that Donald Trump had won the 2020 election over President Joe Biden, which she made the centerpiece of her campaign for governor.

