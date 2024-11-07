Skip to Content
BMPO to discuss future traffic planning around Idaho Falls

Hundreds of people turn out a Bonneville County expressway proposal open house in October 2024.
David Barrington

today at 11:48 AM
Published 11:56 AM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The Bonneville Metropolitan Planning Organization is holding two public meetings to go over their findings from a study about traffic planning in Idaho Falls and creating an expressway.

The meetings will be at the Bonneville County Fairground’s Event Center from 6 to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 12, and from noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday, November 13.

BMPO will present the study and provide a question-and-answer session.

The meeting follows a public information meeting held in October about creating an expressway near 65th South.  

“I think it is fantastic to have so many people engaging on the High-Capacity Roadway Study,” said Lisa Burtenshaw, BMPO chair. “With the continued growth, we constantly hear concerns about increases in traffic. This planning process provides potential options to address these issues. When a final regional plan is implemented, it will be the result of a robust process and collaboration between cities and the county.”

BMPO is comprised of elected officials and representatives from the Cities of Ammon, Idaho Falls, Iona and Ucon, Bonneville County, the Greater Idaho Falls Transit (GIFT), and the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD).

BMPO provides a forum for cooperative transportation decision-making. With support from BMPO staff and public participation, BMPO coordinates the local transportation planning process. Elected city and county officials will eventually need to adopt any plans. Learn more at: https://www.bmpo.org/

Curtis Jackson

