Idaho Supreme Court holds oral arguments at BYU-I

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Brigham Young University Idaho students had the opportunity to meet members of the Idaho Supreme Court on Thursday morning November 7th, 2024.

They also got to hear about real cases happening locally.

They listed three local cases, one involving a proposed safari park in Madison County.

One student says it was good to see how the court process works.

Dylan Preator a Junior studying Accounting said, "A lot of the stuff we're talking about in class is actually like, applied in real court cases. So I think that's really cool. A lot of the stuff that's in movies is actually real, so I thought that was cool. I also I'm applying, like argument is huge. Being able to present yourself and having a good lawyer to present your case is a big part. Right? So whether or not you win the case is a big part if your lawyer knows this stuff. So I thought that was pretty cool."

Some of the students had the opportunity to leave class to listen to the hearings.

Students say it was difficult to know exactly what was going on, but they felt it was a great learning experience.

Sonny Cobinah a Junior studying Political Science said, "The law is fragile. Like you can't understand everything unless you know what's going on. So the law, is something that you have to get into. Not everything, but at least the basics. It's really important to know what we should be entitled to. But yeah, I want to go to the law, but being here makes me feel like I didn't know anything. So you need to get involved."