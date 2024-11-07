Nevada Democratic Rep. Dina Titus keeps her seat in the US House

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The Associated Press has declared Democratic Rep. Dina Titus the winner in her race for reelection to the U.S. House. It was the second election in a row that Titus defeated Republican Mark Robertson to keep her seat in the Las Vegas district she has represented for more than a decade. The races for the seats sought by Reps. Susie Lee and Steven Horsford were too early to call. Nevada’s lone Republican Congressman, Mark Amodei, cruised to victory Tuesday night.

