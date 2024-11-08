Famine is likely imminent in northern Gaza, hunger experts say

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Hunger experts are warning that there’s “a strong likelihood” famine is imminent in parts of northern Gaza where Israeli forces are conducting a major offensive. An alert issued Friday by the four experts called the humanitarian situation throughout the Gaza Strip “extremely grave and rapidly deteriorating” and worst in the north. The Famine Review Committee warned that “famine thresholds may have already been crossed or else will be in the near future.” It said all actors in the war in Gaza must take immediate action within days. It stressed that this includes not just combatants but those who have influence on them.

