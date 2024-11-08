Idaho State Police are bringing meals to families in Eastern Idaho this holiday season

SHELLEY, Idaho (KIFI) – Each year, Idaho State Police troopers extend their service beyond patrol duties by working to provide holiday meals to families.

The Idaho State Police call it the “10 Counties of Christmas.”

This initiative brings meals to families in Eastern Idaho this holiday season.

Beginning in November, troopers will visit Broulim’s locations throughout the area to collect donations for Broulim’s to assist in this effort.

Today they visited Broulim’s in Shelley and Rigby Idaho.

A manager at Broulims tells us they are excited to help them out.

Daryl James Store Director at the Shelley Broulims said, "You know, it's for a good cause and we love the police officers. They help out a lot. And we just support the community. We want the community to do well and we're concerned about our neighbors and friends."

If you see a state trooper at Broulim's this holiday season remember your support makes a lasting impact for troopers and families in need.