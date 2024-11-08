Minnesota man kills two women and two children at separate homes before killing himself, police say

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man shot and killed two women and two children at separate Minnesota homes before killing himself. Duluth police say all five of the dead knew one another, but they didn’t say how or disclose a possible motive for the shootings. A woman and a 15-year-old boy were found dead in one house Thursday afternoon. Police identified a suspect and surrounded his home. Once officers went inside, they found three people dead — the suspected shooter, 46-year-old Anthony Nephew, along with a 45-year-old woman and a 7-year-old boy. Duluth is a city of nearly 90,000 residents in northern Minnesota.

