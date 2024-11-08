The hardest job in Washington? A look at those who have served as chief of staff for Trump

WASHINGTON (AP) — Susie Wiles’ reward for steering Donald Trump’s successful presidential campaign will be the toughest job in Washington. Trump chose her as his White House chief of staff, making her the first woman in the role. Long considered a burnout job in any administration, it’s particularly difficult under Trump, whose chaotic style has grated against attempts to impose order in the past. During his first term in office, four people cycled through the job — Reince Priebus, John Kelly, Mick Mulvaney and Mark Meadows.

