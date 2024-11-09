Bobby Allison, NASCAR Hall of Famer and 3-time Daytona 500 winner, dies at 86

Bobby Allison, founder of racing’s “Alabama Gang” and a NASCAR Hall of Famer, died Saturday. He was 86. NASCAR released a statement from Allison’s family that said he died at home in Mooresville, North Carolina. A cause of death wasn’t given, but Allison had been in declining health for years. Allison moved to fourth on NASCAR’s Cup Series victory list last month when chairman Jim France recognized him as the winner of the Meyers Brothers Memorial at Bowman Gray Stadium in North Carolina in 1971. Allison was inducted into NASCAR’s second Hall of Fame class, in 2011. He was a five-time NASCAR champion and a three-time winner of the Daytona 500.

