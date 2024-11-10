Arizona Supreme Court declines emergency request to extend ballot ‘curing’ deadline

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Supreme Court has declined an emergency request to extend the deadline for voters to fix problems with mail-in ballots. The decision came Sunday after voter rights groups complained of delays in vote counting and in notifying voters about signature problems. The state high court said county election officials who responded to its inquiry said voters with “inconsistent signatures” had been properly notified and given an opportunity to respond. The American Civil Liberties Union and the Campaign Legal Center had sought an emergency court order to extend the original 5 p.m. Sunday deadline by up to four days. They argued that thousands of Arizona voters might be disenfranchised.

