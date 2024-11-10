Japan’s struggling leader faces another vote in parliament after his party’s election loss

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, after his governing coalition suffered the worst election loss in more than a decade, faces another tough vote in parliament on Monday, though he is likely re-elected. A vote is mandatory following a general election, and Ishiba is expected to be re-elected in a runoff against the top opposition leader Yoshihiko Noda. Earlier Monday, Ishiba and all of his ministers resigned in a formality, paving the way for his second Cabinet. Ishiba’s minority coalition is expected to struggle as it needs consent from key opposition parties to push policies, experts say.

