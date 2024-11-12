Broulims, Idaho State Police join forces to provide meals this Christmas

AMMON, Idaho (KIFI) - Broulims and the Idaho State Police are kicking off the '10 Counties Christmas Meal Drive' this week. This is the seventh year they have teamed up for the meal drive.

"That partnership this year and in years past was just monumental for us," ISP Sgt. Blake Highley told Local News 8. "It helps us get to more families in need. Because that need just continues to go up."

Their goal this year is to provide 700 meals to families. A $5000 donation from Westmark Credit Union has already given the group a head start.

"Being able to impact someone, especially during the holidays when everyone needs that extra cheer, is wonderful," said Westmark's Community Impact Specialist Naila Gomez. "This is actually Westmark's first year participating in this event."

But they're not the only local business lending a helping hand. Idaho Pork Producers will provide 380 ready-to-eat hams to help Broulims and ISP reach their goal.

"These hams are fully cooked," Idaho Pork Producers President Sterling Hatch told Local News 8. "They can be used for sandwiches. They can serve on Christmas dinner. So hopefully can make some families happy this year."

The project is asking for your help. From November 12 until this Christmas, Broulims is taking donations in the form of Black Meal Bags, which allow customers to purchase items for the meal kit while they're buying their own groceries.

Idaho school districts have already identified several families in need across eastern Idaho.

"The Christmas season is one that a lot of people are looking for ways that they can give back. I think it's a great opportunity for your money to go somewhere that stays local," says Sgt. Highley. "It helps us get to to more families than ever because the need just continues to go up."





