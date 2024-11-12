European fake art network involving Banksys, Warhols, Modiglianis uncovered in Italy

ROME (AP) — Italian authorities say they have dismantled a network of European art forgers who made fake Warhols, Banksys and Picassos and then tried to sell them with the help of complicit auction houses. Thirty-eight people have been placed under investigation after more than 2,100 forged artworks were recovered. The authorities say the network could have caused 200 million euros, or $213 million, in economic damage by flooding the art market with fakes. Italy’s Carabinieri art police said Monday fake artworks attributed to more than 30 famed artists were seized in raids in Italy, Spain and Belgium.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.