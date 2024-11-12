Judge recuses himself in Arizona fake elector case after urging response to attacks on Kamala Harris

PHOENIX (AP) — A judge recused himself from presiding over Arizona’s fake electors case after an email surfaced in which he told fellow judges to speak out against attacks on Kamala Harris’ race. In the Aug. 29 email, Maricopa County Judge Bruce Cohen lamented that he didn’t speak out when Harris was called a “DEI hire,” believes that white men must speak out against unfair treatment of women and raised a historical lesson from the Holocaust about the need to speak up when people are attacked. Lawyers for Republican state Sen. Jake Hoffman, who faces nine felony charges in the case, sought the judge’s removal from the case. They argued Cohen had shown bias.

