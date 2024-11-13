Record-setting dry conditions threaten more US wildfires, drinking water supplies

BRICK, N.J. (AP) — Firefighters are battling wildfires from California to New Jersey and New York, hampered by high winds and record-setting dry conditions. The dry conditions are raising fears not only of more fires in the near future, but also of threats to drinking water supplies in many places. Crews in California made good progress Wednesday against a major wildfire in Ventura County, northwest of Los Angeles, that broke out a week ago and quickly exploded under dry winds. It was 60% contained by Wednesday. But efforts to contain a fire burning on the New Jersey-New York border basically stalled overnight, with no significant progress reported. That fire was blamed for one death.

