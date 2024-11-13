Thousands of police officers but few visiting fans for France-Israel soccer match after attacks

PARIS (AP) — There will be a heavy police presence but few visiting fans at the soccer match between France and Israel in the Nations League. Authorities in Paris are on high alert amid an increasingly tense political climate. Some 4,000 police officers and security staff will be deployed around the Stade de France stadium on Thursday night, with another 1,500 police on public transport. The extreme measures come one week after violence against Israeli fans in Amsterdam around a Europa League soccer game in attacks widely condemned across Europe as antisemitic. Only 20,000 of 80,000 tickets have been sold with around 150 Israel supporters reportedly attending, escorted by police. French Interior Minister Bruno Retailleau said “zero risk does not exist.”

