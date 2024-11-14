EICAP offer programs to help with heating bills

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - The weather is colder now, and those heating bills can add up quickly.

The Eastern Idaho Community Action Partnership offers programs to help with heating bills this winter.

One program helps by weatherizing homes. This preventative measure can lower the amount of heat used, saving hundreds of dollars in some cases.

Weatherizing includes inspecting the home to find ways to make heating systems more cost and energy-efficient. It also ensures the home doesn’t have anything dangerous to the homeowners like carbon monoxide or mold.

EICAP's CEO, John Radford, says these programs are meant to be a hand up and not a hand out.

"We can help people get through a crisis period and move on with their lives. And then we often see them come back and want to serve and donate and give back as well," he said.

To learn about more these programs and how to qualify, click here.