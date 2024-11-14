Historian Doris Kearns Goodwin to kick off fundraising effort for Ohio women’s suffrage monument

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Doris Kearns Goodwin is kicking off the $2 million capital campaign for an Ohio monument to women’s suffrage. Megan Wood, CEO and executive director of the Ohio History Connection, will lead a discussion and Q&A with the Pulitzer Prize-winning historian at the Ohio Statehouse on Thursday. Kearns Goodwin will discuss her eighth book, “An Unfinished Love Story: A Personal History of the 1960s,” published in April. It’s a reflection on her final years with late husband Richard Goodwin, a former White House speechwriter, and on the singular era they lived through. Proceeds benefit the Ohio Women’s Suffrage Monument planned for 2026.

