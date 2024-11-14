Japan will resume V-22 flights after inquiry finds pilot error caused incident last month

TOKYO (AP) — The Japanese army’s fleet of hybrid-helicopter aircraft have been cleared to resume operations after being grounded following an incident last month. A V-22 Osprey tilted and hit the ground on takeoff during a joint exercise with the U.S. military on Oct. 27. Japan’s Ground Self Defense Forces said that an investigation found human error was the cause. Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshimasa Hayashi said Thursday that the fleet of more than a dozen V-22s would resume flight operations following a review of safety and training measures.

