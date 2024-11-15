Arizona state Senate candidate killed in a car crash a day after conceding

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — The Democratic candidate for an Arizona state Senate seat has been killed in a traffic accident the morning after conceding to his GOP rival. Tucson police said 68-year-old John McLean was killed Friday morning after an SUV hit his vehicle. The other driver was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence and booked into Pima County Jail. The Pima County Democratic Party said in a statement that it was “heartbroken” by McLean’s death. His Republican opponent called him “a good man who conducted himself honorably as a candidate.”

