California will rename places to remove racist term for a Native American woman

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California officials say the state is removing a derogatory term for a Native American woman from geographic features and place names. State and local officials are consulting California’s Native American tribes for new names to replace the slur for over 30 locations in 15 counties. The move comes from a 2022 bill signed into law. A full list of new names will be made public shortly. California’s move to eradicate the offensive term is part of a national movement to confront a history of colonialism and oppression against Native Americans and other people of color.

