Idaho Secretary of State’s Office holds post-election audit draw

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) - The Idaho Secretary of State’s Office held a post-election audit draw Friday morning for the General Election on November 5th.

The audit is done to make sure the election tabulation is accurate for even-year primary and general elections.

The Idaho counties and precincts chosen for audits were drawn randomly. Eight counties were drawn for audits—Bear Lake, Bingham, Clearwater, Custer, Elmore, Jerome, Latah, and Minidoka.

"This work is where we really build up the confidence for the results that we're going to certify," said Idaho Secretary of State, Phil McGrane. "We will also be just double-checking the practices of each of the counties as we visit and hopefully really [instill] in Idahoans confidence in our elections."

The Board of Canvassers will meet again on November 26th to go over the results they find from their audits.

You can find a link to a list of the counties and precincts that were drawn here.