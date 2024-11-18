Rafael Nadal will retire after the Davis Cup with plenty of records and big numbers by his name

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s tennis career includes 22 Grand Slam trophies, a record 14 French Open titles and plenty of other significant numbers. He will be retiring after this week’s Davis Cup Final 8. Play begins Tuesday with Spain facing the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Nadal entered the event with a 29-1 career record in Davis Cup singles and a 29-match winning streak since losing his very first contest in the competition back in 2004.

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.