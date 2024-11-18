Skip to Content
Rafael Nadal will retire after the Davis Cup with plenty of records and big numbers by his name

Published 9:35 AM

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Rafael Nadal’s tennis career includes 22 Grand Slam trophies, a record 14 French Open titles and plenty of other significant numbers. He will be retiring after this week’s Davis Cup Final 8. Play begins Tuesday with Spain facing the Netherlands in the quarterfinals. Nadal entered the event with a 29-1 career record in Davis Cup singles and a 29-match winning streak since losing his very first contest in the competition back in 2004.

Associated Press

