Idaho Falls to hold UTV Holiday Light Parade along Riverwalk

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (Idaho Falls News Release) – The second annual UTV Holiday Light Parade is set to light up the Idaho Falls Riverwalk on Friday, December 20, starting at 6:00 p.m.

Hosted by the City of Idaho Falls and the Idaho Falls Rotary Club, this festive event invites participants to decorate their side-by-sides or UTVs with holiday lights and join in the celebration. The parade will begin at the Mountain America Center, winding around the Riverwalk and returning to the event center approximately an hour and a half later.

“We're excited to bring the community together for another year of holiday cheer,” said Idaho Falls Parks and Recreation Director PJ Holm. “Though the season can be chilly, we hope this event fosters a spirit of togetherness and joy for everyone involved.”

To enter the parade, interested participants need to preregister here. There are no registration fees associated with this event, but participants are asked to bring ten cans of food for the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls. This initiative aims to support those in need while enhancing the festive atmosphere. With room for 400 participants, approved individuals will receive additional information about the event, including where to meet and what is expected of them.

More details, including a route map for the light parade, will be provided as the date approaches.

“As families come together for the holidays, we hope they’ll come out and enjoy the annual UTV Holiday Light Parade,” said Mayor Rebecca Casper. “Partnering with the community to create new traditions is part of the city’s mission to provide our residents with an unparalleled quality of life, which includes events they can look forward to and enjoy in all seasons.”

The Great Snake River Greenbelt Light Parade is made possible thanks to the City of Idaho Falls, Action Motor Sports, Stones KIA, Farr’s Ice Cream, Kiewit Corporation, Mountain America Center, Idaho Falls Fiber and Idaho Central Credit Union.