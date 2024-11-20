Jonas Kaufmann cancels appearance on opening night of season at Milan’s La Scala
Tenor Jonas Kaufmann canceled his appearance in the new production of Verdi’s “La Forza del Destino” opening the season at Milan’s Teatro alla Scala on Dec. 7. The 55-year-old will be replaced by Brian Jagde as Alvaro in a cast that includes Anna Netrebko as Leonora and Ludovic Tézier as Don Carlo. Kaufmann attributed his cancellation to family reasons. Dec. 7 is a holiday in Milan marking the birthday of St. Ambrose, the city’s patron saint, and the opening performance of the season is a highlight of the Italian cultural calendar.