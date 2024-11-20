Residents seek legal council after Idaho Falls Police kick-in door

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – An Idaho Falls family questioned police protocol after officers forced their way into their home to arrest a man who was just there visiting.

This all happened on the evening of November 3rd and has gotten a lot of attention on social media after the family shared a video of the incident with a civil rights attorney.

The family tells us they’re still reviewing their legal options, and questioning whether the search of their home was even legal.

The Idaho Falls Police are defending both the search and arrest.

In a statement, the department’s public information officer cites what she calls “established case law.”

That statement also says “There is established case law that lays out when officers can enter a private residence, with a warrant and without a warrant. I am not able to go into detail explanation of that case law and how it applies to this scenario at this time."

Things quickly escalated when two Idaho Falls Police officers entered the rented home where Kyle Adams lives with his girlfriend and two children.

Police were looking for a felony suspect named Jericho Graham who had a warrant for his arrest.

They showed up at Kyle’s front door because Graham is related to Kyle's girlfriend.

According to police, officers knocked and saw the suspect inside once the door was opened.

Then they forced their way inside.

Kyle says the damage to the door is minor compared to what he describes as his children's broken trust in law enforcement.

"They're traumatized. I mean, I just got them this last weekend and every night they wanted me to sleep with them. They just... the fear of that door getting kicked. And when they're with me here."

Now Kyle is considering his legal options.

He’s taken his story to an out-of-state attorney to learn more about potential legal options.

"It has been hard trying to find someone to help me out with this case, but I'm going to stick to my guns because I know what they did was wrong and I will take every legal action needed for these guys," said Kyle.

After hearing the story, West Virginia civil rights attorney John Bryan posted Kyle’s video to social media.

He explains the gray area involved in a case like this.

Bryan says, "The basic rule is that an arrest warrant alone does not allow the police to enter a third party's home to execute that arrest warrant. "

We reached out to the Idaho Falls Police, and they said "Officers had information that the wanted person was visiting a residence in Idaho Falls. Officers were at the residence to look for the wanted person and saw him inside the house."

Kyle's girlfriend, sister to Jericho shared the following statement:

