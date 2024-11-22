The man who ended Nadal’s career helps the Netherlands take a Davis Cup lead against Germany

MALAGA, Spain (AP) — The last man to face — and beat — Rafael Nadal in an official tennis match has given the Netherlands a 1-0 lead over Germany in the Davis Cup semifinals. Botic van de Zandschulp put the Dutch in front by hanging on to defeat Daniel Altmaier 6-4, 6-7 (12), 6-3 on Friday. The Dutch never have been to the team competition’s final and would get there if Tallon Griekspoor can get past Jan-Lennard Struff of Germany in the second singles match. The other semifinal is Saturday, when No. 1-ranked Jannik Sinner and defending champion Italy take on Australia.

