Idaho Falls hosts holiday market and tree lighting

Memorial Drive was filled with dozens of vendors
Noah Farley
today at 7:36 PM
Published 8:00 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A holiday market and Christmas tree lighting was held in Downtown Idaho Falls Saturday evening.

More than 70 vendors filled Memorial Drive. Items for sale ranged from baked goods to decorations.

The holiday market gave hundreds of people the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts in advance.

Idaho Falls Farmers Market, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation, and Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation made the event possible.

Noah is a reporter for Local News 8.

