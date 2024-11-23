Idaho Falls hosts holiday market and tree lighting

Idaho Falls Farmers Market, Idaho Falls Parks & Recreation, and Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation made the event possible.

The holiday market gave hundreds of people the opportunity to buy Christmas gifts in advance.

More than 70 vendors filled Memorial Drive. Items for sale ranged from baked goods to decorations.

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - A holiday market and Christmas tree lighting was held in Downtown Idaho Falls Saturday evening.

