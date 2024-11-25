Rescuers recover 20 bodies from flash floods and landslides on Indonesia’s Sumatra island

KARO, Indonesia (AP) — Indonesian rescuers have recovered 20 bodies and are looking for two villagers who remain missing after flash floods on Sumatra island caused mud and rocks to tumble down mountainsides. Torrential rains over the weekend caused rivers to burst their banks in four hilly districts in North Sumatra province, washing away houses and destroying farms. Rescuers say four more bodies were located Monday evening in Karo Regency, bringing the total recovered in the province to 20. Seasonal rain from about October to March frequently causes flooding and landslides in Indonesia, where millions of people live in mountainous areas or near fertile flood plains.

