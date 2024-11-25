Salvation Army kicks off bell ringing in Blackfoot

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI)– The Salvation Army and Southeastern Idaho Community Action Agency (SEICAA) are kicking off the annual Red Kettle bell ringing campaign at local stores.

They have set a $20,000 goal to be collected in the Blackfoot area alone. The funds will be used to feed families for the holidays, pay for rent and utility assistance for people in need, and buy toys for children for the holidays.

"One of the great things about this program is that it puts the doing good within reach," said Captain Steve Staneart of the Salvation Army. "If all you can afford is a nickel, then that does good. If you can afford a $100 bill, we appreciate that too and it'll do good as well."

Last year, the Red Kettle campaign raised $18,000 in Blackfoot. SEICAA managers said that this year's goal of $20,000 is attainable, but they are working with fewer volunteers and less time than years past.

"It's a pretty short time frame, just four short weeks," said Traci Hebdon, data analyst for and former manager of SEICAA in Blackfoot. "Our season is a little bit shorter, so we're hoping to meet that $20,000 goal that we've set for ourselves here in Bingham County."

Bell ringers will be collecting donations at businesses in the Blackfoot area from November 29 to December 24. If you would like to volunteer to be a bell ringer you can contact SEICAA at (208) 785-1583.