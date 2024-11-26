New NATO chief Rutte says alliance ‘needs to go further’ in support for Ukraine

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — NATO’s new Secretary General Mark Rutte emphasized the need for increased support for Ukraine and condemned Russia’s use of North Korean troops and weapons, Iranian drones, and Chinese dual-use goods on a visit to Athens. Rutte praised Greece’s contributions to Ukraine’s defense and discussed the importance of strengthening NATO-EU relations. “Our support for Ukraine has kept them in the fight, but we need to go further to change the trajectory of the conflict,” Rutte said. Rutte’s visit included meetings with Greek leaders and was met with protests in Athens against NATO’s presence.

