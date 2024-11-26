Ukraine says Russian attack sets a new record for the number of drones used

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Ukrainian air force says Russia launched 188 drones against most regions of Ukraine in a nighttime blitz. The air force described it as a record number of drones deployed in a single attack. It said Tuesday that most of the drones were intercepted but apartment buildings and critical infrastructure such as the national power grid were damaged. No casualties were immediately reported in the 17 targeted regions. Russia has been hammering civilian areas of Ukraine with increasingly heavy drone, missile and glide bomb attacks since the middle of the year. At the same time, Russia’s army has largely held the battlefield initiative for the past year and has been pushing hard in the eastern Donetsk region, where Western military analysts say it is making significant tactical advances.

