Criminal investigation launched after drones spotted by US Air Force over UK bases

LONDON (AP) — A British government official says a criminal investigation is underway after drones were spotted recently by the U.S. Air Force over English military bases. The U.S. Air Force has reported several incursions recently at four bases where it operates in England. Defense Minister Vernon Coaker says Ministry of Defense Police and local authorities are investigating the activity with the U.S. Air Force. Coaker says anyone found responsible faces up 14 years in prison under national security laws. Coaker says a drone was also seen last week following the Royal Navy’s flagship aircraft carrier into the German port of Hamburg.

