Local News 8 and Hamlet Homes bring another family together for the holidays 

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI)– Sisters living on opposite sides of the country are reunited this holiday season.

Winner of the Hamlet Homes "Home for the Holidays" Elizabeth Van of Ammon brought her sister Katy Spangenburg from St. Petersburgh, Florida to East Idaho for Thanksgiving.

Elizabeth Van of Ammon said, "I was so excited. I couldn't believe it. I've never really won anything before and what could be better? I've missed her so much. I haven't seen her since earlier this year. I'm so glad she survived the hurricanes."

Elizabeth Van was chosen as this year's winner for her nomination of her sister.

This year Katy survived 2 deadly hurricanes, tornados spawned by Helene and Milton.

She works in a care facility for non-verbal adults suffering from varied handicaps, who had nowhere else to stay during the hurricane.

Katy chose not to evacuate and instead care for the handicapped individuals with disabilities, and cook meals for them.

Katy Spangenburg said, "I could not believe it. My sister called me and said 'we won' and I thought she was kidding. I do it because I think it's in our DNA. Like I, my sister and I are both people that go in. We don't run away. She was a critical care nurse. I work with people with intellectual disabilities. It's just sort of what we do. We don't know anything different."

The sisters are excited to be together for Thanksgiving. They are using their weekend to knit hats for children and are planning to go see 'White Christmas'.

Katy will be heading back home on Sunday November 30th, 2024.