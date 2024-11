IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An annual community Thanksgiving dinner is being held at the Elks Lodge (640 E Elva St). The meal runs from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Delivery is available for anyone homebound in the Idaho Falls area at a first-come-first-serve basis. For home delivery, call 208-522-7200.

More information on the event can be found here.