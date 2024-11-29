Buy big by shopping small on Small Businesses Saturday

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Shoppers are finding great deals for Black Friday, but those deals can be found the following day for Small Business Saturday.



Gen Miner Owner of Brick and Minfigs said, "Small Business Saturday is an event that businesses all over the country celebrate small business. People like myself and my husband, Art. We have a small business and so we have deals and specials and bring people in that want to contribute back to a small business owner."

The Idaho Falls Downtown Development Corporation (IFDDC) is encouraging us to shop small this weekend.

This is a good time to support your favorite locally owned ‘small’ downtown merchants.

IFDDC tells us spending your money at a small business generally puts more money into the local economy than if you were spending that money in a chain store.

Some shop owners are planning special offers and deals that day.

GEN MINER

Gen Miner owner of Brick and Minifigs said, "We are going to be doing some amazing giveaways. We're going to be giving away this truck set. It reminds me of all the farmers here in East Idaho that work so hard. So we thought, that's a great site to give away. We also have a gift basket with $300 worth of gift cards to local businesses here along the row. We're also doing free treats if you're wearing Idaho gear. And then we're also going to be doing a free birthday party giveaway."

Shopping small has the added benefit of one-on-one service, and finding unique items sold by your neighbors.