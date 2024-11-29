Stowaway who boarded New York-to-Paris flight will be sent back to US

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a Russian national who did not have a ticket boarded a Paris-bound Delta flight at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport this week and was arrested when the plane touched down. Delta Flight 264 took off Tuesday night from Kennedy and landed at Charles de Gaulle Airport in Paris the next day with a stowaway who had somehow bypassed security. Delta and the Transportation Security Administration said they were investigating. The French National Police said the stowaway was a Russian national. They said she was being held for return to the United States.

