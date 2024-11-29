Temple Square in Salt Lake City has more lights but no lighting ceremony
The following comes from a news release sent out by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.
SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — Christmas lights will light up Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, from today until New Year’s Day, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says people will see even more lights, activities, and open areas since the Church began renovations in 2020.
Even though there will be more lights, there will be no formal lighting ceremony.
The church is holding other in-person events this holiday season.
- The Church holds “Music & The Spoken Word” each Sunday.
- “Savior of the World: His Birth and Resurrection” until Dec. 28th. You can find the schedule here.
- “Come and Behold Him Temple Square Christmas Concert” streams live tonight at 7 p.m. here.
- “‘Light the World’ Giving Machines” will be at the Temple until Jan. 1.
- Christmas at the Church History Museum runs until Dec. 31.
- “International Nativities” run until Dec. 31.
- Temple Square Daily Concerts will take place from Nov. 30 to Dec. 23. You can find the schedule here.
- The “Christmas Around the World Display” will be at the FamilySearch Library from Nov. 30 to Dec. 31.
- The “First Presidency Christmas Devotional” is on Dec. 8.
- The “2023 “Joy! Christmas with The Tabernacle Choir & Orchestra at Temple Square” TV Broadcast” is on Dec. 17 at 8 p.m. and Dec. 19 at 7 p.m.
- “2024 Christmas With The Tabernacle Choir at Temple Square” is on Dec. 19, 20 and 21.
This year’s “Temple Square Christmas lights” marks the 59th year of the tradition, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says that the lights serve as a reminder of Jesus Christ’s birth.