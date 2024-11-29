Temple Square in Salt Lake City has more lights but no lighting ceremony

The following comes from a news release sent out by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (KIFI) — Christmas lights will light up Temple Square in Salt Lake City, Utah, from today until New Year’s Day, 2025. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says people will see even more lights, activities, and open areas since the Church began renovations in 2020.

Even though there will be more lights, there will be no formal lighting ceremony.

The church is holding other in-person events this holiday season.

This year’s “Temple Square Christmas lights” marks the 59th year of the tradition, and the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints says that the lights serve as a reminder of Jesus Christ’s birth.