DACA recipients worry their protection from deportation won’t last another Trump term
Associated Press/Report for America
PHOENIX (AP) — Recipients of the Obama-era Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program are bracing for potential challenges to their status in the country during President-elect Donald Trump’s second term in the White House. The program benefits some 535,000 immigrants who came to the U.S. illegally as children. Trump tried unsuccessfully to eliminate it in his first term. But DACA’s fate won’t be immediately left up to Trump, if at all. An appeals court panel recently heard arguments in a challenge to the program’s legality. The case focuses on a Biden administration rule intended to preserve and fortify DACA. The panel’s ruling could be released any day.